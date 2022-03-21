EQT (NYSE:EQT) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.19

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.19 and last traded at $28.02, with a volume of 93369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

Get EQT alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.54.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. EQT’s payout ratio is currently -11.47%.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $744,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of EQT by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 410,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after buying an additional 11,639 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.