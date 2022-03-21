Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Shares Down 20%

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 20% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 275,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 135,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a market cap of C$12.57 million and a PE ratio of -6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile (CVE:FEO)

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, QuÃ©bec.

