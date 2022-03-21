Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.47

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 27077 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADGI shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.37.
Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADGI)
Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.
