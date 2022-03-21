International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,302 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 874,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,888,000 after purchasing an additional 136,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,927,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,116,000 after purchasing an additional 21,463 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 83.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 95,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 43,505 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 97,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.10. 528,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,986,913. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.30. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $55.79.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.