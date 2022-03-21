W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $97.45

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.45 and last traded at $96.75, with a volume of 4208 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on WRB. StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, March 24th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 9.47%.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

