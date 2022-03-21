Capital Advantage Inc. Acquires Shares of 36,807 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,807 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000. Uber Technologies makes up about 0.3% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,209,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,872,008. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of -104.25 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average is $40.24.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

About Uber Technologies (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.