Capital Advantage Inc. Has $37.92 Million Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Capital Advantage Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 9.1% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capital Advantage Inc. owned 0.94% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $37,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.5% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 514,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,846,000 after acquiring an additional 101,336 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 268,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,417,000 after buying an additional 17,610 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 220,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,219,000 after buying an additional 7,919 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 202,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,660,000 after buying an additional 18,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,172,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,062. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $73.34 and a 1-year high of $93.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.234 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.