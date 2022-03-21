ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $413.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of ITM Power from GBX 350 ($4.55) to GBX 300 ($3.90) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ITM Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ITMPF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.57. 5,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,289. ITM Power has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $7.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.24.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

