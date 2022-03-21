Capital Advantage Inc. Sells 10,924 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Capital Advantage Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,924 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.2% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 597,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,608,000 after buying an additional 26,277 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 108,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 237,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,128,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,797,000 after purchasing an additional 140,755 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.81. 14,756,866 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.72.

