International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 0.9% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,323,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,473 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,330,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,370,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,477,000 after acquiring an additional 973,598 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,726,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,502,000 after acquiring an additional 805,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,412,000.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.73. 17,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,511. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $43.77 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.171 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.