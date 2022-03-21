Cox Capital Mgt LLC Acquires 155 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Anthem by 9.1% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,909,000 after buying an additional 330,942 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its position in Anthem by 54.4% during the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 222,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,850,000 after buying an additional 78,319 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Anthem by 17.7% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $478.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,778,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.34 and a 1-year high of $482.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $453.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.58.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.30.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

