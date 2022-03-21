Trust Co. of Vermont Buys Shares of 1,500 Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 3.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.4% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 24,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded down $1.14 on Monday, reaching $107.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,958. The company has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $86.95 and a 52-week high of $123.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 89.62% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.30.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.