Trust Co. of Vermont Buys Shares of 1,500 Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2022

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRIGet Rating) (TSE:TRI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 3.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.4% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 24,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded down $1.14 on Monday, reaching $107.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,958. The company has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $86.95 and a 52-week high of $123.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRIGet Rating) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 89.62% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.30.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI)

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.