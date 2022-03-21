Trust Co. of Vermont Has $202,000 Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Leidos were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 2,353.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $520,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

LDOS stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.97. The stock had a trading volume of 10,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,741. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $109.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.25.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

