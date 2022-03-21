1,094 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 11.7% during the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 169.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 49,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after buying an additional 31,016 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 474,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,964,000 after buying an additional 48,654 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 446.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 85.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.69.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $4,080,397.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KEYS traded down $1.91 on Monday, reaching $159.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.77 and a 200 day moving average of $178.23. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

