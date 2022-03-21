Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 1,359 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 752,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,825,000 after acquiring an additional 36,570 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.64. 3,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,087. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.71 and a twelve month high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

