Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.58% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Conagra has lagged the industry in the past three months. Management cut its adjusted operating margin view due to increased cost of goods sold inflation, when it posted second-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Greater-than-expected cost of goods sold inflation, high transitionary supply-chain expenses were some factors that hurt the adjusted gross margin in the second quarter. Though Conagra is taking necessary pricing and saving actions, the effect of these initiatives is likely to aid margins in the second half of fiscal 2022. Nonetheless, the top line increased year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate during the quarter. The company saw solid organic sales, which gained on better price/mix. Constant focus on innovation, as well as e-commerce investments are also working well for Conagra, which raised its organic net sales view for 2022.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

NYSE CAG traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $31.86. 106,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,055,238. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.46. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

