Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.55. Hilltop reported earnings per share of $1.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 65.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $389.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.11 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTH. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Hilltop in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Hilltop in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

HTH stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.25. 4,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,794. Hilltop has a 52-week low of $28.87 and a 52-week high of $39.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

