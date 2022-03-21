Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.79. Hilton Worldwide posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,850%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bernstein Bank cut Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.53.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $506,079.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond E. Mabus purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.70 per share, with a total value of $101,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,410 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLT stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,015,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,142. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.29. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $114.70 and a 1-year high of $160.96. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

