Trust Co. of Vermont Has $576,000 Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 311.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 55.6% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG traded down $1.29 on Monday, hitting $129.64. The stock had a trading volume of 13,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,657. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.32 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.25 and a 200-day moving average of $154.06.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Vertical Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.02.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

