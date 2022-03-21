Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 2,135 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,712 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in TELUS were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TU. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of TELUS by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TELUS by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of TELUS by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

TU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities lowered shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

Shares of NYSE TU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.67. 46,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.52. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $26.48.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 9.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.29%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).

