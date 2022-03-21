Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €335.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) received a €335.00 ($368.13) target price from UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LIN. Berenberg Bank set a €300.00 ($329.67) target price on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Baader Bank set a €327.00 ($359.34) target price on Linde in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €323.00 ($354.95) target price on Linde in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €294.85 ($324.01).

Shares of ETR:LIN traded up €3.25 ($3.57) during trading on Monday, hitting €280.30 ($308.02). 1,618,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,282. Linde has a 52 week low of €221.20 ($243.08) and a 52 week high of €309.35 ($339.95). The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.49. The company has a market cap of $142.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €270.36 and a 200-day moving average price of €276.28.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

