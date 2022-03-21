Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €75.00 Price Target

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been assigned a €75.00 ($82.42) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 66.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DHER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($104.40) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($104.40) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($175.82) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($142.86) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €118.51 ($130.23).

DHER stock traded up €3.07 ($3.37) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €44.94 ($49.38). The stock had a trading volume of 2,002,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €37.33 ($41.02) and a 52-week high of €141.95 ($155.99). The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of €57.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of €92.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

