Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €37.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) received a €37.00 ($40.66) price target from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 71.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($31.87) target price on Alstom in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($50.55) target price on Alstom in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($51.65) target price on Alstom in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($51.65) target price on Alstom in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €39.36 ($43.25).

Get Alstom alerts:

Shares of Alstom stock traded up €0.65 ($0.71) on Monday, reaching €21.63 ($23.77). 3,672,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,618. Alstom has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($28.19) and a 52 week high of €37.37 ($41.07). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.94.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.