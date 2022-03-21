Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 232 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $13,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,406,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,384,551,000 after buying an additional 109,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $926,585,000 after purchasing an additional 75,068 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,713,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,936,000 after purchasing an additional 83,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,991,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,147,000 after purchasing an additional 50,300 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,169,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,560,000 after purchasing an additional 18,224 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD stock traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $235.60. 21,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.78.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.82.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

