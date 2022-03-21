Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 34,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $79.34. The stock had a trading volume of 323,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,865,461. The stock has a market cap of $200.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.47 and a 200 day moving average of $78.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

