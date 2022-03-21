Myer Holdings Limited (MYR) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on May 11th

Myer Holdings Limited (ASX:MYR – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 690.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
Myer
