Myer Holdings Limited (MYR) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on May 11th

Myer Holdings Limited (ASX:MYR – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 690.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Myer Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates department stores in Australia. The company offers men, women, beauty, kids and babies, home, entertainment, and gift products, as well as toys, It also provides customer loyalty programs. The company operates 60 stores under the Myer brand name.

