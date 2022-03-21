Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BRT Apartments’ earnings. BRT Apartments posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRT Apartments will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BRT Apartments.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 90.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BRT shares. StockNews.com lowered BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. B. Riley raised BRT Apartments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

BRT Apartments stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.62. The stock had a trading volume of 523 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,119. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.29. BRT Apartments has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.86%.

In other BRT Apartments news, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 5,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $125,115.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO George Zweier sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $169,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,588 shares of company stock worth $375,970. 37.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in BRT Apartments in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

