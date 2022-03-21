Darwin Advisors LLC Has $300,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Darwin Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Well Done LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 110,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 205,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,160,000 after buying an additional 12,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.82. The company had a trading volume of 239,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,721,307. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $50.17 and a 12 month high of $63.02. The company has a market capitalization of $263.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.88%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $713,097.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 492,010 shares of company stock worth $30,079,577. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

