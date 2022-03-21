Foundation Resource Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 4.6% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $23,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $54.51 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average is $49.82. The company has a market capitalization of $306.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.