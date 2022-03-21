$628.59 Million in Sales Expected for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) will report $628.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $615.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $645.58 million. FirstCash reported sales of $407.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $501.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on FCFS. Wedbush lowered their price target on FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

FCFS stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.26. 1,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,875. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $58.30 and a twelve month high of $97.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

In other FirstCash news, insider Howard F. Hambleton purchased 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $112,136.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth $31,795,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FirstCash by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,340,000 after buying an additional 81,754 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at $5,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

