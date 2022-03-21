Cox Capital Mgt LLC Buys 630 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter worth $577,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 121,569.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 15,804 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 12,729 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 26.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

SIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.15.

Shares of NYSE:SIX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,819. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.84. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 2.31. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $35.75 and a 12-month high of $50.56.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.33 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

