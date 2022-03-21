Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,243 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 1.0% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in NIKE were worth $16,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.7% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth about $58,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.98. 211,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,940,563. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.55. The firm has a market cap of $205.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. Cowen dropped their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.79.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

