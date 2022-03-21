Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives $111.77 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.77.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WYNN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. CBRE Group raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $1,801,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,400 shares of company stock worth $3,675,900. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,347,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.82. The stock had a trading volume of 32,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,792. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.31. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $66.33 and a 12 month high of $137.43.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.45) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

