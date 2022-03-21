Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Receives GBX 3,120.27 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,140.80 ($40.84).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,090 ($40.18) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,530 ($45.90) to GBX 3,580 ($46.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($42.26) to GBX 2,900 ($37.71) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,410 ($44.34) to GBX 3,440 ($44.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Shares of PSN traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,288 ($29.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,664. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,396.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,622.49. Persimmon has a 52-week low of GBX 2,101.55 ($27.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,272 ($42.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share. This is a positive change from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $110.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 5.38%. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.96%.

In related news, insider Joanna Place purchased 3,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,559 ($33.28) per share, for a total transaction of £99,980.13 ($130,013.17).

Persimmon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.