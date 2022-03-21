Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Market Capitalization Reaches $90.92 Million

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a market capitalization of $90.92 million and $150.80 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smooth Love Potion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00036676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00108629 BTC.

About Smooth Love Potion

Smooth Love Potion (CRYPTO:SLP) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 5,275,679,055 coins. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

