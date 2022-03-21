Safran SA (EPA:SAF) Receives €125.27 Average PT from Brokerages

Safran SA (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €125.27 ($137.66).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($167.03) target price on shares of Safran in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($153.85) target price on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($153.85) target price on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($97.80) target price on shares of Safran in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €134.00 ($147.25) target price on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

EPA:SAF traded down €0.30 ($0.33) on Friday, reaching €106.54 ($117.08). The stock had a trading volume of 1,460,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €108.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is €109.35. Safran has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($73.81) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($101.49).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

