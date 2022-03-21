Cox Capital Mgt LLC Acquires 569 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Jack Henry & Associates accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,917,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,609,000 after buying an additional 79,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,385,000 after buying an additional 43,561 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,387,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,715,000 after buying an additional 20,521 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,136,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,674,000 after buying an additional 599,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 608,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,772,000 after buying an additional 48,491 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JKHY traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $185.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,768. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.10 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

Several research firms have commented on JKHY. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

