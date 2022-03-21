Cox Capital Mgt LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $3.93 on Monday, reaching $235.60. 21,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,572. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.78. The company has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.82.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

