Cox Capital Mgt LLC Buys 638 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Lakeland Financial worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial in the third quarter worth $163,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock traded down $1.01 on Monday, hitting $77.63. 576,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.76. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $85.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $54.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.47 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

In related news, SVP James Rickard Donovan sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $102,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,719,506. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

