Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Gap Down to $7.27

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.27, but opened at $6.98. Baozun shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 1,935 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BZUN shares. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baozun from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baozun presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.01. The stock has a market cap of $502.89 million, a PE ratio of -15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.10. Baozun had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Baozun’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Baozun by 65.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 17,882 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Baozun by 4.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Baozun during the second quarter worth about $329,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Baozun during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Baozun during the second quarter worth about $2,975,000. Institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Company Profile (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

