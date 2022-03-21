Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Gap Down to $7.27

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.27, but opened at $6.98. Baozun shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 1,935 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on BZUN shares. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baozun from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baozun presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.55.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.01. The stock has a market cap of $502.89 million, a PE ratio of -15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Baozun by 65.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 17,882 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Baozun by 4.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Baozun during the second quarter worth about $329,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Baozun during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Baozun during the second quarter worth about $2,975,000. Institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.
Baozun Company Profile (NASDAQ:BZUN)
Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.
