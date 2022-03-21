Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Down to $42.60

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.60, but opened at $40.22. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $44.80, with a volume of 282,039 shares changing hands.

PDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet cut Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.10.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.19. The company has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -532.50 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,519,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,901,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,101,000 after buying an additional 3,353,823 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 1,866.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,799,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,193,000 after buying an additional 2,656,840 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth $195,382,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 89.9% during the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,499,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,276,000 after buying an additional 1,656,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.