Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Shares Gap Down to $28.59

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.59, but opened at $27.77. Tata Motors shares last traded at $27.79, with a volume of 620 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CLSA cut Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tata Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Tata Motors ( NYSE:TTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 6.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tata Motors Limited will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Tata Motors by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tata Motors by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Tata Motors by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Tata Motors by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tata Motors by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

Tata Motors Company Profile (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

