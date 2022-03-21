Well Done LLC Raises Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Well Done LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.6% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 515,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,087,000 after buying an additional 39,859 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $159.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,782,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,177,447. The stock has a market cap of $281.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $102.05 and a one year high of $159.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.64 and a 200-day moving average of $126.53.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,129 shares of company stock worth $11,746,846 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. UBS Group downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.