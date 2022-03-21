McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises 2.1% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.8% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.14. 6,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,555. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $3,987,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

