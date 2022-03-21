DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.050-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.48 billion.

Shares of XRAY traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.26. 67,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,045. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.55. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $47.40 and a 12 month high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barrington Research dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,169,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,260,000 after purchasing an additional 83,333 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,445,000 after purchasing an additional 84,088 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 430,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,043,000 after purchasing an additional 74,810 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 392,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

