Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,951 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 2.3% of Founders Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 213.7% in the fourth quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 56,080 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $1,455,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,768 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 99,831 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.16. The stock had a trading volume of 72,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,564,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.90 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.77 and its 200 day moving average is $142.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $1,352,421.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,488,715 shares of company stock valued at $343,857,236 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

