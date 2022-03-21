Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director Patrick Charles Evans Acquires 20,000 Shares

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating) Director Patrick Charles Evans bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$11,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,721,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,013,670.43.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Patrick Charles Evans bought 50,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$29,210.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, Patrick Charles Evans bought 15,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$7,620.00.

CVE:MRZ traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,649. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.31 and a 12-month high of C$0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.53. The company has a current ratio of 13.86, a quick ratio of 13.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.87 million and a PE ratio of -5.96.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is Sascha-Marcelina project, which covers an area of 30,600 ha located in Santa Cruz, Argentina. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

