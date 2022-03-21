Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $665,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,133 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.6% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.4% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $52.80. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,524. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.79 and a 200-day moving average of $55.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

