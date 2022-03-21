Darwin Advisors LLC Sells 769 Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Darwin Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 41,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,413,000.

Get Fidelity Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FQAL traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.77. 20,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,643. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $44.10 and a 52 week high of $56.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.58.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FQAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.