Nestree (EGG) Price Hits $0.0319

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for about $0.0319 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. Nestree has a total market cap of $77.05 million and $32.87 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded up 124.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,075.36 or 1.00270116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00067825 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00022659 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002073 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00015702 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.24 or 0.00269098 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,411,880,474 coins. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nestree

